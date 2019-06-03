Spirit Airlines launches new daily service from Nashville International Airport

Are you ready for some live music and hot chicken? Spirit Airlines is bringing its new service to Nashville, Tennessee. Beginning October 10, 2019, Spirit will begin nonstop daily service from Nashville International Airport (BNA) to Baltimore/Washington, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Las Vegas and Orlando. The airline will also add nonstop service to Tampa on November 5. The six routes will operate year-round and create dozens of connections to some of Spirit’s most popular destinations, throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

“Spirit Airlines is excited to announce service to Music City,” said Ted Christie, Spirit Airlines’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and has a lot to offer. From the best live entertainment and family-friendly attractions to a robust food and craft beer scene, there is something for everyone. We’re equally excited to bring our new Nashville-area Guests to great destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean.”

“Today’s announcement is exactly why Nashville International Airport is focused on expanding and renovating our facilities, so we can continue to attract new air carriers and provide additional routes for travelers to and from Middle Tennessee,” said Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate Spirit Airlines’ investment and confidence in our community, and we look forward to a successful collaboration as we grow our airport and generate economic activity for our region.”

“Spirit Airlines marks the 15th airline carrier operating at Nashville International Airport,” said Dr. A. Dexter Samuels, Nashville International Airport’s Board Chair. “The addition of new airlines and more air service creates competition in various markets and helps keep air fares affordable for our passengers. It’s a dynamic that well serves both the business and leisure traveler and underscores our strategic direction at BNA. On behalf of the BNA Board of Commissioners, welcome to Nashville.”

Nashville, TN (BNA) to/from: Starts: Frequency:

Baltimore, MD/Washington, DC (BWI) October 10, 2019 Daily, year-round

Fort Lauderdale, FL (FLL) October 10, 2019 Daily, year-round

New Orleans, LA (MSY) October 10, 2019 Daily, year-round

Las Vegas, NV (LAS) October 10, 2019 Daily, year-round

Orlando, FL (MCO) October 10, 2019 Daily, year-round

Tampa, FL (TPA) November 5, 2019 Daily, year-round

The announcement will add to Spirit’s growing network, as the value carrier recently announced it would be launching service in Burbank, Sacramento, and Charlotte on June 20.