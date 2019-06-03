Cambria Hotels: Break openings record

The Cambria Hotels brand, franchised by Choice Hotels International, is on pace to surpass 50 hotels open in top-tier markets this year by opening more than a dozen upscale properties across the country. The record-setting pace—which includes seven openings this summer alone—will increase the Cambria system by 25% by year end.

“Cambria continues to show its strength in regions with a high volume of business and leisure travel,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “We enable guests to make the most of their time on the road with central locations near businesses, dining, entertainment, and cultural experiences. Guests tell us they appreciate the little luxuries the Cambria brand offers, with top reviews on social and digital sites. We look forward to celebrating Cambria’s 50-hotel milestone before the year is through.”

The Cambria brand opened three hotels already this year:

Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown – Omaha, Neb.

Cambria Hotel Charleston Riverview – Charleston, S.C.

Cambria Hotel West Orange – West Orange, N.J.

Choice plans to cut ribbons on 10 more Cambria hotels by yearend:

Cambria Hotel Richardson – Dallas – Richardson, Texas

Cambria Hotel Boston Downtown – Boston, Mass.

Cambria Hotel Bettendorf – Quad Cities – Bettendorf, Iowa

Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center – Houston, Texas

Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown – Milwaukee, Wisc.

Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort Area – Anaheim, Calif.

Cambria Hotel Fort Mill – Fort Mill, S.C.

Cambria Hotel Bloomington Mall of America – Bloomington, Minn.

Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country – Sonoma, Calif.

Cambria Hotel Napa – Napa, Calif.

As the latest sign of the brand’s success, Choice Hotels announced that it awarded two new franchise agreements to develop Cambria hotels in Irving, Texas and Weston, Fla.:

Cambria Las Colinas – Texas: The 143-room upscale hotel will be located at the intersection of East John Carpenter Freeway and Brazos Dr. in Irving, Texas. The hotel, which is the first Choice-branded property developed by Irving-based Shreem Capital, is scheduled to open in 2021.

Cambria Weston Florida: Slated to open in 2021, the 155-room hotel will be located at the corner of 160th Ave. and 14th St. and is the first project with Choice by Miami Beach-based developer Aranco Investments.

“Our goal is to bring Cambria Hotels to areas with a high volume of business demand—and we work with the industry’s top developers to do so,” said Mark Shalala, vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “We look forward to working with Shreem Capital and Aranco Investments to bring these two phenomenal projects to life.”

There are currently more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, like Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington D.C.