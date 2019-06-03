Finland joins Nordic forefront in reducing emissions in aviation

Finland’s incoming government has today introduced its Government Program which includes ambitious climate targets and a goal for carbon neutral Finland in 2035. As part of reducing transport-related emissions, the share of biofuels in aviation is targeted at 30% through a blending obligation.

“This is a significant goal, enabling Finland to join the forerunners in reducing emissions in aviation. Air traffic is predicted to double during the next 15 years. The aviation industry has committed to carbon neutral growth starting from 2020 all while reducing net carbon emissions by 50% by 2050. Currently, renewable jet fuel offers the only viable alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering aircrafts”, says Ilkka Räsänen, Director, Public Affairs at Neste.

The Norwegian government’s target is to increase the share of renewable fuels in aviation to 30% by 2030. As a first step, a law was passed this spring obligating aviation fuel suppliers to blend at least 0.5% of biofuel into their products starting from 2020.

Similarly in Sweden, a report was published at the beginning of March earlier this year. It aims to concretize the target in the government agreement to increase the share of biofuels in aviation. The report proposes an obligation for decreasing greenhouse gas emissions. The reduction level would be 0.8% in 2021, and gradually increase to 27% in 2030.

“From Finland’s point of view it is great that our neighboring countries have already considered concrete ways to reduce emissions in aviation. It is important to start discussions as soon as possible about how the target can be achieved, concretely in order for all parties to have sufficient time to prepare for changes”, says Räsänen.

Neste produces Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel™ from waste and residues, and aims to grow its production capacity in the following years.

The Government Program also includes various other means for reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Neste is satisfied with the ambition level as well as the diversity of options for reducing emissions. The target is a 50% reduction in traffic emissions by 2030. Sustainably produced renewable fuels will play a vital role in achieving these targets.