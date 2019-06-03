Hodges Ward Elliott appoints new Hotel Group President

Hodges Ward Elliott, an independent hotel brokerage and investment-banking firm, with offices in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and London, today announced that Daniel Peek will be joining HWE as President of the firm’s Hotel Group.

In his new role, Peek will lead the HWE hotel group and work to build the firm’s overall hospitality brokerage platform through increased transaction volume and the development of new and existing client relationships. He will be based in the firm’s New York City office.

A highly respected hospitality industry veteran, Peek has completed more than $30 billion in hotel sale, debt and structured finance transactions over his career. He joins HWE after serving as Senior Managing Director, Head of Hospitality Practice, at HFF for more than 12 years. Prior to that, he was a co-founder and managing director of Regent Street, an affiliate of The Plasencia Group. He also held numerous hotel operations and consulting positions over the course of his career as well.

“We’re thrilled that Dan has joined the Hodges Ward Elliott team,” comments HWE president Mark Elliott. “He is one of the most respected hospitality professionals in the business and brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to his new position.” William Hodges, Chairman and CEO of HWE notes, “Dan was the ideal choice to oversee our hotel platform and we’re confident he will play an integral role in our future success.”

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



“I’m excited to join the premier hospitality investment banking firm in the industry,” adds Peek. “Hodges Ward Elliott is a firm that shares my philosophy of a client-centric, collaborative approach to our sector, and I look forward to working side-by-side with the firm’s exceptional team in expanding the company’s already successful platform.”

Peek adds, “I am truly grateful to HFF for giving me the opportunity to work with some of the best professionals in the industry over the last decade and hold my former teammates, the firm, and its leadership in the highest regard.”

Peek is a graduate of Cornell University.