Cornwall Airport Newquay comes closer to the Channel Islands

Cornwall Airport Newquay (CAN) has extended its route network today and welcomed the arrival of Blue Islands’ new service to Jersey and Guernsey. As the franchise partner of Flybe commenced a three times weekly operation to the Channel Islands for the peak summer season, CAN celebrated the addition of its latest new airline partner to join the airport’s portfolio.

“We continue to develop a broader portfolio of destinations and airlines for our passengers as we see an ever-growing demand for visitors coming to Cornwall, but also those who seek ease of travel from their local airport,” says Al Titterington, Managing Director, CAN. “Blue Islands’ schedule is ideal for anyone wanting to enjoy an extended weekend, or a full week break, in either the Channel Islands or Cornwall – now just a one-hour flight away compared to an eight-hour drive and ferry crossing,” adds Titterington.

With the arrival of Blue Islands’ service CAN’s market will increase by a further 3,600 seats this year as the airport continues to experience solid growth in Q1: “Welcoming a new airline partner, especially one which adds attractive destinations to our network, is always a great pleasure. This latest service enhances our route map while also strengthening tourism in Cornwall,” concludes Titterington.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



Rob Veron, CEO, Blue Islands said: “Whether it’s Channel Islanders enjoying all that Cornwall has to offer, including Michelin star dining, the incredible backdrop for the hit TV series Poldark, and of course the pretty Cornish harbours, or residents of Cornwall looking to experience our beautiful Channel Islands, we look forward to welcoming our customers on board this summer.”