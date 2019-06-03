Ethiopian delighted to serve Liverpool and Tottenham fans

Ethiopian Airlines is pleased to have served fans of the globally renowned British football teams Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in their travel to Madrid where the teams played for Champions League final match.

Ethiopian deployed three chartered flights from London, Liverpool and Manchester carrying the fans to Madrid.

Ethiopian Airlines is delighted that the supporters of the football teams enjoyed the features of its latest aviation technology aircraft along with the airline’s award-winning customer service and the overall travel experience.

Ethiopian Airlines would like to thank the fans for choosing and giving us the opportunity to serve them.