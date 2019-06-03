Friendliest Travel Country on Earth Joins African Tourism Board

Uganda is the latest country joining the African Tourism Board as a member. For Ugandans welcoming all nationalities is an intrinsic part of the culture, and residents are quick to offer smiles to newcomers. In 2017 BBC reported Uganda has been described as the friendliest country globally following a survey conducted among expatriates. Together with breathtaking landscapes, wildlife, to high-end restaurants and bars, hotels, and lodges to year-round summer, this country is a perfect travel and tourism destination.

“It is an honour and delight for Tourism Uganda to join the Africa Tourism Board. We are optimistic that the board will steer responsible development of travel and tourism to the African region, play a vital role in harnessing opportunities for the continent and position it as a premier destination for visitors around the world,” said Lilly Ajarova, UTB Chief Executive Officer

“As I say welcome Uganda, I must take this opportunity to salute their tenacity and sincerity for tourism. We undertake as the Africa Tourism Board to be by their side at this critical point in the re-development of Uganda Airline which coincides with the Tourism Board’s drive in bringing to the world the key USBs of Uganda. We are honored to have Uganda as a Member” Alain St.Ange, President Africa Tourism Board added.

Uganda is a landlocked country in East Africa whose diverse landscape encompasses the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains and immense Lake Victoria. Its abundant wildlife includes chimpanzees as well as rare birds. Remote Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is a renowned mountain gorilla sanctuary. Murchison Falls National Park in the northwest is known for its 43m-tall waterfall and wildlife such as hippos.

There is a wide range of ethnic groups in Uganda with many different languages spoken, namely Luganda English, Bantu, Swahili, Nilotic, and Lumasaba. Christians make up 85.2% of Uganda’s population, there are a certain amount of Sikhs and Hindus, and 12% are Muslims.

More on Uganda, visit the Uganda Tourism Board at www.visituganda.com/

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to the African region. More information on ATB and a link to join go to www.africantourismboard.com

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications

