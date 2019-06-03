Search

BREAKING NOW

Nepal Tourism in Munich and FTI Travel agent Kathrin Gatterdam is lucky winner

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzJune 3, 2019 06:59
Nepal Tourism in Munich and FTI Travel agent Kathrin Gatterdam is lucky winner

The winner of a fam trip to Nepal Kathrin Gatterdam of  FTI Travel company in Munich. On Friday some of the top travel companies in Munich attended the Visit Nepal 2020 breakfast at the Innside Munich Schwabing hotel in Germany.

Diwaker Bikram Rana, a senior executive at the Nepal Tourism Board together with two of the most established tour operators for the German-speaking market Mr  Bharat Basnet manager of The Explore Nepal and Mr. Pawan SJB Rana of  Intertours Nepal discussed new options in the wide variety of tourism products available for the German visitor to Nepal.

Munich was the last stop of a three-city roadshow organized by eTN Corporation, publisher of this wire.
The event was escorted by Michael Seipelt, eTN representative in Germany, and editor in chief for the German language edition of this publication eTurboNews.de

GOT NEWS? click here

possible to reach millions worldwide
Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications

Information on the Visit Nepal 2020 promotion go to www.nepalvisit2020.com/

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977). He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

Follow on Feedly