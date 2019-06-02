U.S. Travel means High Sierra Peanut Butter Shakes in Anaheim, California

IPW 2019 opened in Anaheim, California today reminding the travel and tourism world, that the United States of America is as a welcoming nation, and California the most welcoming State. All of this is happening under the watchful eye of Disneyland in Anaheim at the Convention Center.

IPW officially opened this afternoon and delegates from all over the world are meeting for the next three days at Anaheim Convention Center to increase tourism to America. This afternoon California Plaza was the center of the action. After a short ribbon cutting the plaza was a place for Californian food, libations, entertainment, wellness, games, and giveaways.

U.S. Travel Association’s IPW also known as POW WOW. is the leading international inbound travel trade show, driving $4.7 billion in future travel to the United States. It is a national showcase of America, where U.S. travel exhibitors connect with travel buyers and media from more than 70 countries to promote their product, negotiate future business and build relationships. IPW secures America’s position as a foremost global travel destination by increasing international visitation and showing the world the best of what the U.S. has to offer.

eTN publisher Juergen Steinmetz was among those celebrating inbound tourism to the United States of America. “The Hamburgers, Tacos and Rocket Man drink. Let me not tell you about the Peanut Butter Shake, this one remains my little secret.”

