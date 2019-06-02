Search

Kenya put tourism on their currency bank notes

The Kenya Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife congratulated President Kenyatta for the launch of new generation currency notes yesterday particularly the 500 shilling note dedicated to the promotion of the tourism sector Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday unveiled the new banknotes during Madaraka Day celebrations.

All the new notes bear images of the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and a statue of the founding President Jomo Kenyatta’s monument at KICC.

The 50 shillings note bears images that symbolize green energy at the back while the Sh100 note bears agriculture-related images.

The Sh200 notes bear images of social services, the Sh500 tourism images and the Sh1000 note, which is the highest denomination, bears governance images.

During the unveiling, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge said the new notes will circulate alongside the old ones but put a deadline for the circulation of old Sh1,000 notes.

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

