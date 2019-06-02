Kenya put tourism on their currency bank notes

The Kenya Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife congratulated President Kenyatta for the launch of new generation currency notes yesterday particularly the 500 shilling note dedicated to the promotion of the tourism sector Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday unveiled the new banknotes during Madaraka Day celebrations.

All the new notes bear images of the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and a statue of the founding President Jomo Kenyatta’s monument at KICC.

The 50 shillings note bears images that symbolize green energy at the back while the Sh100 note bears agriculture-related images.

The Sh200 notes bear images of social services, the Sh500 tourism images and the Sh1000 note, which is the highest denomination, bears governance images.

During the unveiling, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge said the new notes will circulate alongside the old ones but put a deadline for the circulation of old Sh1,000 notes.

