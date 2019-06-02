Search

BREAKING NOW

Seven tourists hiking Indian Himalayas missing after Avalanche

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzJune 2, 2019 14:05
Seven tourists hiking Indian Himalayas missing after Avalanche

The Indian Himalaya Mountains are in the spotlight of tourism safety after seven tourists mountain climbing went missing last week.

The missing visitors include two Americans, four Britons, and an Australian and their Indian liaison officer.

The group was trying to scale one of the highest peaks in India, Nanda Devi East, which reaches over 24,000 feet, local authorities said.

The team of eight were part of a larger group of 12 who left the village of Munsiyari on May 13, but only four of the group returned to base camp on May 25.  Munsiyari is in the Pithoragarh District in the hill-state of Uttarakhand, India. Uttarakhand, a state in northern India crossed by the Himalayas, is known for its Hindu pilgrimage sites. Rishikesh, a major center for yoga study, was made famous by the Beatles’ 1968 visit.

Local mountaineers have reported that there was an avalanche along the route, but limited information is available. Search teams, including those supplied with medical supplies, are en route. Eleven people died this climbing season on Mount Everest, causing sherpas and others to call for new limitations on who can ascend the world’s tallest peak.

GOT NEWS? click here

possible to reach millions worldwide
Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

Follow on Feedly