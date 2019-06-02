Sustainability Report published by Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Group today published its Sustainability Report 18 (covering the period 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018), detailing its development and progress in this crucial area.

The report highlights the airlines’ many achievements, despite the backdrop of the illegal blockade imposed on the State of Qatar by some of its neighbors on 5 June 2017. During the reporting period, Qatar Airways became the first airline in the Middle East, and just the fifth worldwide, to secure accreditation to the highest level in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Environmental Assessment program, IEnvA. Alongside this, Hamad International Airport successfully renewed its certification to Level 3 of the Airport Council International’s (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation program.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our commitment to a sustainable aviation industry is more resolute than ever, and we are delighted to continue to fly the flag for environmentally efficient aviation and for the State of Qatar. I am very proud of our resilience during the blockade, demonstrated by our continued level of achievement during the reporting period.”

The Report revealed that, as a result of the illegal blockade, a number of sustainability indicators were affected. While the impact was temporary, and performance recovered during the second half of the year, the blockade contributed to a dip in the carbon efficiency both airline and airport, primarily resulting from longer routes caused by airspace restrictions, and an initial reduction in passenger numbers due to the loss of 18 regional destinations in the blockading countries.

In addition to providing a thorough review of environmental performance across Qatar Airways Group, the Report outlines the airlines’ economic and social contribution to the State of Qatar during the immediate aftermath of the illegal blockade. Qatar Airway’s commitment to its customers is also highlighted, alongside the airline’s belief in the cultural benefits that global air travel brings, documented through the airlines’ much-heralded ‘No Borders, Only Horizons’ campaign.

A new section in the report covers community development, with a focus on Qatar Airways’ continued backing of community projects, both domestically and across the globe, through charitable initiatives, such as Educate A Child, the Orbis Trust and the Shafallah Centre.

A section dedicated to Health and Safety, describes Qatar Airways’ unwavering approach to health and safety management, and the further development of its “Priority 1” safety culture. Highlights include Qatar Airways’ renewed certification to IATA’s Operational Safety Audit, the IATA Cabin Operations Safety Conference hosted in Doha, as well as the airlines’ many stakeholder engagement initiatives, such as Fire Safety Week.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



To view the full Sustainability Report, please follow the link below to the Qatar Airways’ Environmental Awareness webpage, where a copy can be downloaded: https://www.qatarairways.com/en/about-qatar-airways/environmental-awareness.html

A multiple-award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ by the 2018 World Airline Awards, managed by international air transport rating organisation Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Business Class Seat’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’.

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via its hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) to more than 160 destinations worldwide. The airline will add a number of new destinations to its extensive route network in 2019, including Malta; Davao, Philippines; Lisbon, Portugal; Mogadishu, Somalia and Langkawi, Malaysia.