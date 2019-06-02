MS Opera Cruise cruise ship slams into wharf in Venice while tourist flee

What more has to happen before cruise liners are finally banned from docking in or around Venice? These are messages flooding social media after MS Opera Cruise ship operated by MSC cruises slams into Venice wharf as tourists flee. For years organizations warned city officials. Calls accusing city officials are too corrupt.

MS MSC Opera is a cruise ship built in 2004 and currently operated by MSC Cruises. She served as the flagship of the company until MSC Musica entered service in 2006. She can accommodate 2,679 passengers in 1,071 cabins, and host a crew complement of approximately 728.

The towering, out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist riverboat on a busy Venice canal on Sunday morning. Italian media reported that at least five people were injured in the crash. The collision happened about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Morning on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark’s Square in the northeastern Italian city.

