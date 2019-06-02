IATA sets trends for Global Aviation on Environment, Slots, Baggage Tracking, One ID and Disabled Passengers

IATA’s 75th Annual General Meeting in Seoul, South Korea passed five important resolutions setting the trend in the global aviation industry

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) at their annual meeting in Seoul announced that five resolutions passed by the 75th Annual General Meeting. These are:

Environment: The unanimously-passed AGM resolution called on Governments to implement the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) as agreed through the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). CORSIA is the first global carbon pricing instrument for an industry sector. It will cap net CO2 emissions from international aviation at 2020 levels (carbon-neutral growth, or CNG). The AGM looked beyond CORSIA to the next climate action commitment—cutting net emissions to half 2005 levels by 2050. Airlines were urged to implement all available fuel efficiency measures and to participate fully in a long-term switchover to sustainable aviation fuels. These are key to achieving the industry’s 2050 commitment. A detailed release and full text of the resolution are available on the IATA website.

Slots: The AGM reaffirmed the importance of a harmonized global airport slot system, and called upon governments to urgently address capacity shortages. The resolution also reaffirmed that the Worldwide Slot Guidelines (WSG) is the global standard for the policies, principles, and procedures of airport slot allocation and management. In addition, it endorsed a Statement of Objectives focusing on delivering consumer benefit, proving convenient schedules, ensuring transparency and non-discrimination in the process and using existing capacity to its full potential. A detailed release and full text of the resolution are available on the IATA website.

RFID for Baggage Tracking: The AGM resolved to support the global deployment of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) for baggage tracking. The AGM also called for the implementation of modern baggage messaging standards to more accurately track passengers’ baggage in real time across key points in the journey. The resolution commits airlines to: transition to bar-coded bag tags with RFID inlays and use RFID data alerts to enact processes with airports and ground handlers that prevent potential mishandlings. A detailed release and full text of the resolution are available on the IATA website.

One ID: The AGM resolved to accelerate the global implementation of the One ID initiative, which uses a single biometric identifier to move passengers through the airport, without the need for paper travel documents. The IATA One ID resolution calls for stakeholders—including airlines, airports and government authorities—to work together to promote and implement a paperless passenger process utilizing biometric recognition. A detailed release and full text of the resolution are available on the IATA website.

Disabled Passengers: The AGM resolution aims to improve the air travel experience for the estimated one billion people living with disabilities worldwide. Airlines committed to ensuring that passengers with disabilities have access to safe, reliable and dignified travel, and called upon governments to use IATA’s core principles for accommodating passengers with disabilities. These principles aim to change the focus from disability to accessibility and inclusion by bringing the travel sector together with governments to harmonize regulations and provide the clarity and global consistency that passengers expect. A detailed release and full text of the resolution are available on the IATA website.

The IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit are being hosted by Korean Air in Seoul, 1-3 June with some 1,000 aviation leaders and media participating.