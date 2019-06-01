South African Ground Transportation Kwela Fleet takes active role in African Tourism Board

One of South Africa largest and most established ground transportation operators, Kwela Fleet Management based in Pretoria, South Africa joined the African Tourism Board.

Kwela Fleet was established in Pretoria in 1996. Cuthbert Ncube, CEO of the company explained: “We are a 100% black-owned company with a highly experienced and committed management team. A vast number of our clientele include government departments, embassies, travel management companies and of course private requests as well. A chauffeur, transfer, tour, car rental, and fleet management service that’s large enough to span South Africa, yet involved enough to make your comfort, safety, and convenience a primary concern. ”

The company states on their website www.kwelafleet.co.za: We can be found in the country’s 4 major urban centres; East London, Cape Town, Durban and of course, Gauteng. And everywhere you find us you will encounter our personal touch in the way our reservation staff attends to you, in the immaculate condition of our vehicles and ultimately in the dedicated drive, our chauffeurs render.

Kwela provides a variety of services.

Chauffeur driven cars

Transfers

Corporate road show services

Customized services

Tours

Fleet Management

Car Rental

Included in all our services are personal insurance cover of up to R10 million per accident as well as vehicle insurance waivers and public liability insurance.







Comfort is standard. And so is safety. It’s no wonder then that our fleet is made up of vehicles that are the leaders in their respective segments. Our Luxury Fleet includes Mercedes Benz, Audi’s, BMW and many more.

Cuthbert Ncube accepted the role of Vice President of the African Tourism Board. Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said: We are so privileged to officially welcome Kwela Fleet among out corporate members. CEO Cuthbert, who is also our Vice President already demonstrated a taste of his leadership and he is now instrumental in showing his unique vision to make Africa one tourism destination. ”

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board is an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to the African region.

More information on www.africantourismboard.com