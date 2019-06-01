Search

South African Ground Transportation Kwela Fleet takes active role in African Tourism Board

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzJune 1, 2019 20:39
One of South Africa largest and most established ground transportation operators, Kwela Fleet Management based in Pretoria, South Africa joined the African Tourism Board.

Kwela Fleet was established in Pretoria in 1996. Cuthbert Ncube, CEO of the company explained: “We are a 100% black-owned company with a highly experienced and committed management team. A vast number of our clientele include government departments, embassies, travel management companies and of course private requests as well. A chauffeur, transfer, tour, car rental, and fleet management service that’s large enough to span South Africa, yet involved enough to make your comfort, safety, and convenience a primary concern. ”

The company states on their website www.kwelafleet.co.za: We can be found in the country’s 4 major urban centres; East London, Cape Town, Durban and of course, Gauteng. And everywhere you find us you will encounter our personal touch in the way our reservation staff attends to you, in the immaculate condition of our vehicles and ultimately in the dedicated drive, our chauffeurs render.

Kwela provides a variety of services.

  • Chauffeur driven cars
  • Transfers
  • Corporate road show services
  • Customized services
  • Tours
  • Fleet Management
  • Car Rental

Included in all our services are personal insurance cover of up to R10 million per accident as well as vehicle insurance waivers and public liability insurance.



 

Comfort is standard. And so is safety. It’s no wonder then that our fleet is made up of vehicles that are the leaders in their respective segments. Our Luxury Fleet includes  Mercedes Benz, Audi’s, BMW and many more.

Cuthbert Ncube accepted the role of Vice President of the African Tourism Board.  Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said: We are so privileged to officially welcome Kwela Fleet among out corporate members. CEO Cuthbert, who is also our Vice President already demonstrated a taste of his leadership and he is now instrumental in showing his unique vision to make Africa one tourism destination. ”

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board is an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to the African region.
More information on www.africantourismboard.com

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

