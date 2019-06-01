Person dies on Maui at famous Seven Sacred Pools

An unidentified person died Thursday evening in the Pools of Oheo on the island of Maui in Hawaii. These famous pools are more commonly referred to as the Seven Sacred Pools. They are located in Haleakala National Park in the remote area of Kipahulu District.

First responders received a call about an injured person in the pool late yesterday, and firefighters and police went to the scene where the person was pronounced dead.

It is not known if the person was a resident or tourist.

Unfortunately, the Sacred Pools have claimed other deaths.

In 2003, a flash flood swept 2 tourists – a father a young daughter – over a waterfall to their deaths. The victims’ family sued, and the federal government agreed to a no-fault settlement with a $5 million payout.

In 2011, an 8-year-old Maui girl was killed as the result of a fatal rockslide on the Pipiwai Trail in Kipahulu of the Oheo Gulch.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



On June 12, 2014, a tourist suffered fatal injuries after falling 15 feet down a ledge at the Oheo Gulch section of the pools.

According to the Hawaii website, gohawaii.com, the Pools of Oheo are beautifully tiered pools fed by waterfalls. It states, weather permitting, you can take a dip in the tranquil waters, fed by streams located in the Oheo Gulch area of Haleakala National Park. The park charges a $10 fee per car to enter.