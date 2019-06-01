Laos capital welcomes China Tourism and Culture Week

The China Tourism and Culture Week, one of the important activities of the Visit Laos-China Year 2019, was inaugurated in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday.

During the event, which will last till Sunday, tourism experts from China’s Sichuan Province will hold a lecture on cultural and tourism industry development.

Performers from Sichuan are bringing modern dance, Sichuan Opera face changing, long spout teapot ceremony and other artistic performances with modern flavor and traditional Sichuan characteristics to Lao audience.

The event will also feature diverse cultural experiences, interactive projects, a photo exhibition titled “Beautiful China” as well as an exhibition of Sichuan scenery.

At the opening ceremony, the Sichuan Modern Dance Troupe staged the modern dance performance Gen (Root), which was inspired by the Sanxingdui Ruins, believed to be remnants of the Shu Kingdom that disappeared under mysterious circumstances some 3,000 years ago, giving the audience a fresh experience.

On Saturday and Sunday, during the International Children’s Day weekend, the event will offer children activities such as modern dance, Sichuan Opera Face Changing and the long spout teapot ceremony, Face Painting, Motion Sensing Games, 3D photo wall and panda costume interaction.

The Tourism and Culture Week was co-hosted by the Chinese Culture Center in Laos and the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Friday’s inauguration ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong, Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Bosengkham Vongdara, as well as over 300 people from all walks of life in Laos.