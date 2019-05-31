At least two people dead, many injured in Virginia Beach municipal building shooting

First responders and police have responded to reports of an active shooter at a municipal building in Virginia Beach – city on the Atlantic Ocean, at the mouth of Chesapeake Bay, with a population of about 450,000. Scanner traffic suggests multiple gunshot victims and at least two dead, but that has not been officially confirmed.

Local police have confirmed an active shooter situation at Building 2 of the Municipal Center, with “multiple injuries.” They believe there was only one shooter, who was taken into custody. The public is advised to avoid the area.

Police are going through the building floor to floor, looking for victims and making sure there are no additional suspects. Footage from local media outlets shows traumatized employees and members of the public evacuating the building.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



The shooting reportedly took place inside the building that houses the departments of Public Works, Public Utilities, and Planning, adjacent to the municipal courthouse.

A ‘Nightingale’ medical evacuation helicopter has been dispatched from a nearby hospital. The FBI is providing assistance to local authorities.