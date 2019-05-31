The InterContinental San Francisco Unveils Extensive Renovation Led by BraytonHughes Design Studios and EDG Design

Two Bay Area-based design firms, BraytonHughes Design Studios and EDG Design, are pleased to unveil the updated design for the InterContinental San Francisco , the landmark South of Market San Francisco high-rise hotel. Since 2008, the InterContinental San Francisco has been an optimal destination for both business and leisure travelers visiting the dynamic and beloved city of San Francisco.

Targeted for completion in Fall 2019, the renovation will feature a refreshed cosmopolitan design inspired by the hotel’s vibrant location and city history. BraytonHughes was responsible for re-imagining the hotel’s guestrooms, corridors, and meeting and event spaces while EDG Design was responsible for re-designing the lobby, arrival, and restaurant and bar spaces.

“This redesign comes at an important time for San Francisco and its many travelers,” said Peter Koehler, general manager of InterContinental San Francisco. “We host guests who attend meetings, explore the city and dine in our world-class restaurants. The InterContinental San Francisco will continue to be a destination that exceeds the standard for modern luxury.”

When the InterContinental San Francisco opened 11 years ago, critics praised the clean, crisp interiors designed by BraytonHughes Design Studios. Now, the hotel has turned to BraytonHughes to refresh the interiors that the firm designed a decade ago. The goal was to create a timeless cosmopolitan look, transforming the hotel to an even higher state of modern elegance and luxury in accordance with the BraytonHughes’ philosophy of “total design” – encompassing space, interior architecture, furniture, art, and decorative objects chosen with an artistic sensibility.

The design brings a residential quality to the guestrooms, reflective of a luxury San Francisco apartment. The refresh introduces a new color palette and a crisper, tailored style that is evinced in the carpet, the upholstery, and the modern textile wall coverings in the guestrooms. The pinstripes in the gray carpet call to mind a modern, finely tailored suit, a theme carried throughout the rooms with suit-like buttons on the bed skirts outlined with striping of International Orange, the official color of the Golden Gate Bridge. Each floor of the meeting and event spaces is lined with art and custom transit maps from a significant year in San Francisco history, including the 1915 Panama-Pacific World’s Fair and the 1967 Summer of Love.

“We’re privileged to work on projects around the world, but we’re particularly honored to be part of this project in our home town of San Francisco,” said Kiko Singh, principal of BraytonHughes Design Studios. “We take pride in creating spaces that convey a unique sense of place. For the InterContinental San Francisco, the goal of BraytonHughes and EDG was to create a distinctive design that imbues every corner of the hotel with a touch of San Francisco.”

“It’s an exciting time to design in the Bay Area,” says EDG President + CEO, Jennifer Johanson, “The convergence of culture, tech, and capital has made San Francisco a global beacon of innovation. The spaces that catalyze and support this cutting-edge thinking must follow suit.”

“Our goal was to create inspiring, flexible, and functional spaces that blur the line between work and play. Big ideas, creatives, and risk takers are what make San Francisco a global beacon for technology. Our design for the restaurant and bar reflects this – it’s where cultures converge and cutting-edge thinking takes place.”

Located in San Francisco’s urban SOMA district, the InterContinental San Francisco is a 4-star luxury hotel adjacent to the recently expanded Moscone Center and within a short, scenic stroll of the city’s financial, entertainment and shopping districts. The InterContinental San Francisco offers 556 guest rooms, including 14 suites, featuring a stunning duplex Presidential Suite with sweeping city skyline and San Francisco Bay views. The Hotel’s 43,000 square feet of meeting and function space includes two spectacular ballrooms and 21 meeting rooms on the 3rd, 4th and 5th floors, where flexible configurations provide for events requiring 400 to 1,600 square feet. Establishing new standards for design, luxury, amenities, and commitment to guest satisfaction, the Hotel offers the Michelin-starred Luce Restaurant and lobby level Bar 888, in addition to a state-of-the-art fitness center and indoor heated lap-pool. InterContinental San Francisco is located at 888 Howard Street in San Francisco. For more information visit www.intercontinentalsanfrancisco.com or call 415-616-6500.