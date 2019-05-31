Seychelles gearing up for first “North American” Roadshow in USA – June 2019

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) is to jump on a superb start this June as the team will be conducting its first tourism Roadshow in North America. The events will be held from the June 10 to June 14, 2019 in Florida & California, with series of workshops in the US cities of Washington DC, Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, and Orange County in Los Angeles.

To date, 45 tourism professionals from all the 4 cities in Florida and California have confirmed their participation to attend the workshop in their respective city, to learn about the archipelago, and the various products and services available in Seychelles for their clients.

Mr. David Germain, the STB Regional Director for Africa and the Americas, will lead the delegation attending this first edition of the “Seychelles North American Roadshow.”

The team will include airline partners, Seychelles DMCs, and various hotels who have enthusiastically joined STB as exhibitors at the events.

Speaking about the STB’s roadshow to North America, Mr. Germain mentioned his satisfaction to be able to present Seychelles as an exclusive destination within the African continent.

“The US long-haul outbound travel continues to grow, as the market continue to venture from the traditional holiday ideas, the aim of the roadshow is to provide a platform for the Seychelles Trade and US travel trade to interact but very importantly, to also provide the US travel trade with meaningful reasons to include Seychelles in their long-haul program featuring Africa & the Middle East, he said.

He further added that the Roadshow will also provide an opportunity for the STB and the other exhibitors to have face-to-face meetings with the trade partners establish relationships, discuss collaborations and partnership as much as possible.

“Our mission is to motivate the US travel trade and provide them with the tools and support required to better sell Seychelles,” said Mr. Germain.

The Seychelles North American Roadshow will be an annual event for the STB in North America, showcasing Seychelles in different US & Canadian cities each year.