Vietjet launches direct Bali flight from Ho Chi Minh City

Vietjet officially launched its newest direct route, Ho Chi Minh City – Bali, connecting the largest city in Vietnam to one of the world’s most famous holiday destinations just in time to celebrate the start of summer.

Attending the launch ceremony in Bali were Deputy Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia Ms. Rizky Handayani, Indonesia Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi, ASEAN Ambassadors and Consul Generals in Vietnam and many other representatives of Indonesian authorities as well as partners and travel agents of Vietjet in Indonesia.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vietjet Vice President Do Xuan Quang said, “We are grateful to be the first and only carrier to operate a direct service connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Bali, contributing to the promotion of tourism and trade across the region. With this direct route, passengers from Vietnam can now save more time and money when traveling to Bali island without having to transit at other airports, and at the other end, local people and travelers from Bali can now more easily discover the modern and vibrant Ho Chi Minh City and connect to other famous destinations within Vietnam and across the region thanks to Vietjet’s wide and expanding network. With our fleet of new, modern aircraft, staffed by our multinational flight crews, diverse ticket classes, attractive promotions, and delicious hot meals, we will continue to attract many more passengers, all of whom will be highly impressed by our services and entertained by our exciting in-flight activities.”

Attending the event, Ms. Rizky Handayani, Deputy Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia congratulated Vietjet on launching the new route. “This momentum is expected to be a good start for Vietjet to further connect many more Vietnam destinations to other destinations in Indonesia, the region and beyond. Vietnam and Indonesia have a long and traditional relationship and have similarities in their culture and their history, thus the new route will further improve our relationship and help to increase the travel flow between the two countries in the future. We hope that travelers between Ho Chi Minh City and Bali can now enjoy low air fares, less travel time and comfortable trips.”

The Ho Chi Minh City – Bali route will operate five return flights per week, every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday. The flight time is around four hours per leg. The flight departs Ho Chi Minh City at 08:05 and arrives in Bali at 13:05. The return flight takes off from Bali at 14:05 and lands in Ho Chi Minh City at 17:05 (all local times listed).