Turkish Airlines launches direct flights from Istanbul to Strasbourg

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline in the world, has launched direct flights again to Strasbourg, starting from May 31st, 2019, as four weekly flights between Istanbul Airport and Strasbourg Entzheim Airport.

Strasbourg is the seventh destination of Turkish Airlines in France and it became the third international destination added to the flight network of the flag carrier this year after Sharjah in United Arab Emirates and Marrakech in Morocco. Turkish Airlines’ Southern Europe Vice President for Sales, Ömer Faruk Sönmez attended the inauguration ceremony held in Strasbourg.

Istanbul – Strasbourg – Istanbul flight details;

Flight No Start End Days Departure Arrival

TK 1455 31/05/2019 25/10/2019 Monday, Friday IST 08:35 SXB 10:45

TK 1456 31/05/2019 25/10/2019 Monday, Friday SXB 11:40 IST 15:30

TK 1457 02/06/2019 23/10/2019 Wednesday, Sunday IST 15:30 SXB 17:40

TK 1458 02/06/2019 23/10/2019 Wednesday, Sunday SXB 18:35 IST 22:25

*All times are in LMT.