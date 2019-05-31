Christenings, champagne & swag: New cruise ships for 2019 and beyond

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) 2019 Cruise Trends & Industry Outlook report, 30 million passengers are expected to cruise in 2019, and the most recent information says cruising is now a $134 Billion industry.

This continued growth trends means that the cruise lines are investing in new ships in a very big way; there are currently 108 news ships scheduled to launch in the next 5 years.

New ships for 2019 and beyond:

Ultra-Luxury Cruise Lines

• Crystal Cruises will debut a new Diamond Class ocean liner in 2022. It will carry 1,000 passengers. This will be a polar class vessel.

• Hapag-Lloyd will launch Hanseatic Inspiration in October 2019. It will carry 230 passengers. This will be an international ship.

• Hapag-Lloyd will launch the Hanseatic Spirit in the second quarter of 2021. This ship will carry 230 passengers.

• Ponant will launch Le Bougainville in 2019. It will have 92 staterooms.

• Ponant will launch Le Dumont D’urville in 2019. It will have 92 staterooms.

• Ponant will launch Le Jacques Cartier in 2020.

• Ponant will launch Le Surville in 2020.

• Ponant will launch Le Bellot in 2020.

• Ponant will launch Le Commandant Charcot in 2021.

• Regent Seven Seas Cruises will debut the Seven Seas Splendor in 2020. It will carry 750 passengers.

• Regent Seven Seas Cruises will launch a new ship in late 2023. It will be a sister ship to Seven Seas Explorer.

• Ritz-Carlton is introducing three new custom-built yachts in 2020. The yachts will carry 298 passengers. The first ship will be called the Azora.

• Seabourn will debut the Seabourn Venture in 2021. It will carry 264 passengers.

• Seabourn will debut a new ship in 2022. It will carry 264 passengers.

• SeaDream will launch the SeaDream Innovation in 2021. It will carry 220 passengers.

• Silversea Cruises will launch the Silver Moon in 2020. It will carry 596 passengers.

• Silversea Cruises will launch the Silver Darwin in November 2021. It will carry 596 passengers.

• Silversea Cruises will launch an Evolution Class ship in 2022, with a second Evolution class to follow.

• Silversea Cruises will launch a new expedition vessel, the Silver Origin, in 2020.

• Silversea Cruises will launch a new expedition vessel, the Silver Dawn, in 2021.

• Silversea Cruises will launch a new ship in 2023. It will carry 596 passengers.

• Virgin Voyages will debut their first ship, the Scarlet Lady, early 2020, followed by 2 more ships in 2021 and 2022.