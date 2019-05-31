With 71 new jet deliveries, TAP Air Portugal launches new Chicago, San Francisco & Washington, DC flights

TAP Air Portugal just added the 100th aircraft to its fleet, an Airbus A330neo, as the carrier prepares to inaugurate service tomorrow from Chicago O’Hare, and later this month from San Francisco and Washington, DC. Also on June 1, TAP will introduce the A321 LR to its US operations, flying between Newark and Porto.

A fleet of 100 is a record for the 74-year-old airline. In all, TAP has 71 new aircraft being delivered through 2025, including 21 A330neos, 19 A320neos, 17 A321neos, and 14 A321 Long Range jets. TAP is the launch airline for the A330neo aircraft and is currently the only airline in the world to operate all of Airbus’ latest generation NEO aircraft.

On June 1, TAP will make the first transatlantic commercial flight with an Airbus A321 Long Range, on June 1, departing from Porto for Newark Liberty International. This will be the first time a narrow body family aircraft, which routinely operates mid-range routes, makes a longer range route. The innovative features of this aircraft allow it to fly over the Atlantic, offering passengers the premium comfort of a long-haul plane.

Also on June 1, TAP commences five round-trip flights per week between Chicago O’Hare and Lisbon. Five round-trip flights per week between San Francisco and Lisbon commence on June 10, and then five weekly round-trips also begin between Washington-Dulles and Lisbon on June 16.

“Tomorrow is, again, a historic day. TAP is a pioneer across the Atlantic with one of Airbus’ latest new generation models, which is the most efficient and comfortable in the world,” said Antonoaldo Neves, TAP’s Executive President. “The ability to operate transatlantic flights is an added value of the Airbus A321LR, from which TAP can make the most of Portugal’s geographical position, given the proximity of the US east coast and the northeast of Brazil. The reach and flexibility of this aircraft allows us to increase the connections between both Porto-New York and Porto-São Paulo.”

With 16 full-flat, state-of-the-art executive seats, four of which are individual, the Airbus A321LR also offers more space in Economy class with ergonomic seats, equivalent to that available on the Airbus A330neo, and an onboard entertainment and connectivity system free with unlimited written messages.

The renewal of the airline’s fleet, with 71 new aircraft planned through 2025, was an important part of the new shareholders plan presented at the time of the airline’s privatization in 2015. These latest generation planes, with more seats and lower costs, are at the heart of TAP’s transformation and modernization.

TAP’s fleet growth, from 2015 to 2018, represents a 21% expansion – the most of any European airline, which grew by an average of 13% over the same time, according to Flight Global data.

The 7-decade-old airline is one of the world’s top 10 fastest growing airlines this year, according to Routes. TAP was the fastest growing European airline to the United States in the last four years, flying 39% more passengers, compared to competing European airlines’ average of 19% over the same period.

The new fleet means robust route network growth for TAP – such as new service to Lisbon from Chicago O’Hare, San Francisco and Washington-Dulles next month. These additions means TAP will serve 8 North American gateways, quadruple that of four years ago. TAP’s passenger growth between Portugal and North America grew 176.5% between 2015 and 2018. In Brazil, where the airline offers the most gateways to Europe, TAP saw a 22.8% increase in passengers in the same period.

Chicago flights will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, departing Chicago-O’Hare on at 6:05 p.m., and arriving in Lisbon at 7:50am the following morning. Returning flights leave Lisbon at 1:05pm, arriving into O’Hare at 4:05pm.

The SFO flights will operate Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, from June 10, departing SFO on at 4:10pm, and arriving in Lisbon at 11:25am the following morning. Returning flights leave Lisbon at 10am, arriving into SFO at 2:40pm.

Washington flights will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing at 10:40pm, arriving in Lisbon at 10:50am the next day. Returning flights leave Lisbon at 4:30pm, arriving at Dulles at 7:40pm.

“With more than 70 new planes on the way, this is only just the beginning,” said David Neeleman, founder of JetBlue Airways and a major shareholder in TAP. “We have 10 gateways from Brazil to Portugal and believe we can support the same number from the US. Today’s expansion to Chicago and Washington, DC, reflects what an increasingly popular destination Portugal has become, especially with visitors from the U.S. Our network beyond Lisbon is also growing. We now serve some 75 destinations in Europe and Africa and fully 50 percent of our American passengers are flying us to places beyond Portugal, many making use of our popular Portugal Stopover program.”

The A330neo will feature the new Airspace by Airbus cabin. The economy cabin now comprises two categories: Economy and EconomyXtra. The configuration and design provide a fresh atmosphere, with more legroom, deeper seat recline, and new seat covers in shades of green and gray, and green and red in EconomyXtra. The seat pitch in regular economy is 31 inches, while Xtra offers an additional three inches’ legroom with a pitch of 34 inches.

In TAP’s Executive business class, TAP offers 34 new fully-flat reclining chairs that are more than six feet long when fully reclined. Also, TAP has powered up its new business class chairs to include USB slots and individual electrical sockets, connections for headphones, individual reading lights, and more space, including more storage room.

The A330neo aircraft features state of the art personalized entertainment system and connectivity that allows for free messaging. TAP will be the first European airline to offer web-based messaging on long haul flights free for all passengers.

Since its first beginnings in 1945 with just one aircraft, TAP fleet has grown steadily:

• 1945 – 1

• 1955 – 12

• 1965 – 9

• 1975 – 28

• 1985 – 29

• 1995 – 41

• 2005 – 42

• 2015 – 75

• 2019 – 100

TAP introduced the Portugal Stopover program in 2016 to further attract the ‘beyond Lisbon’ guest. Travelers to all of TAP’s European and African destinations can enjoy up to five nights in Lisbon or Porto along the way, for no extra airfare.

The Portugal Stopover, which was just named “Best Stopover Program” by Global Traveler magazine, comprises a network of more than 150 partners who provide exclusive offers for Stopover customers for hotels discounts and complimentary experiences such as free entry to museums, dolphin watching in the River Sado and food tastings – even a free bottle of Portuguese wine in participating restaurants.

Travelers can also enjoy a stopover in Lisbon or Porto even if their final destination is in Portugal, such as: Faro (Algarve); Ponta Delgada or Terceira (the Azores); and Funchal or Porto Santo (Madeira).