Middle East & North Africa hotels: Occupancy surges, profits drop

Occupancy levels at hotels in the Middle East & North Africa surged to 78.2 percent in April, but it was not enough to prevent profit levels falling for an eighth consecutive month, according to the latest data tracking full-service hotels.

Profit per room at hotels in MENA fell by 2.9 percent in the month to $92.95. Despite the decline, this was a high for 2019 and 9.1 percent above the year-to-date GOPPAR figure at $85.19.

While occupancy was up, average room rate was down 4.1 percent YOY to $169.65. The combination equated into a 1.0-percent YOY drop in RevPAR to $132.70.

Beyond RevPAR, hotels in the region suffered a 0.7-percent decrease in ancillary revenues, which contributed to a 0.9-percent decline in TRevPAR to $226.40. This was also a peak for 2019.

The profit performance of MENA hotels was further impacted by escalating payroll costs, which increased by 1.6 percent YOY to $57.98, on a per-available-room basis. This is equivalent to 25.6 percent of total revenue.

Profit & Loss Key Performance Indicators – Middle East & Africa (in USD)

April 2019 v. April 2018

RevPAR: -1.0% to $132.70

TRevPAR: -0.9% to $226.40

Payroll: +1.6% to $57.98

GOPPAR: -2.9% to $92.95

“The almost consistent YOY growth in room occupancy, amidst rapid increase in supply over the last 24 months, has been a positive story for hotels in the Middle East & North Africa. The challenge continues to be the falling ADR and, consequently, gross operating profit,” said Michael Grove, Director of Hotel Intelligence, EMEA, HotStats.

Hotels in Abu Dhabi narrowly missed out on a fourth consecutive month of YOY profit growth this month, as GOPPAR fell by 0.3 percent to $73.38.

Mirroring the performance of the region, the drop in profit came despite room occupancy soaring to 87.1 percent, exceeding the most recent high of 86.6 percent recorded in November 2017.

However, mirroring the broader story, ARR was down 3.7 percent in the month to $127.65.

The decline in rate wiped out the growth in volume and ancillary revenues, and contributed to the 1.1-percent decrease in TRevPAR to $205.88.

The declining profit levels were also in spite of a 0.9-percent saving in payroll on a per-available-room basis, as hotels in the city appear to have regained control of this measure.

Profit & Loss Key Performance Indicators – Abu Dhabi (in USD)

April 2019 v. April 2018

RevPAR: -1.7% to $111.16

TRevPAR: -1.1% to $205.88

Payroll: -0.9% to $55.53

GOPPAR: -0.3% to $73.38

In contrast to the decline across the region, hotels in Manama enjoyed a second successive month of strong GOPPAR growth, aided by the F1 Gulf Air Grand Prix, which helped secure a 9.1-percent increase in profit per room to $59.82.

Room occupancy was once again the driving force behind the profit uplift, increasing by 7.6 percentage points to 65.0 percent, fuelling a 12.2-percent YOY increase in RevPAR to $105.76.

A 3.0-percent increase in ancillary revenues to $57.95 helped to secure an 8.8-percent increase in TRevPAR for the month to $163.71.

The only slight disappointment from the strong showing by Manama hotels this month was the 4.9-percent YOY increase in payroll to $45.42 on a per-available-room basis.

Profit & Loss Key Performance Indicators – Manama (in USD)

April 2019 v. April 2018

RevPAR: +12.2% to $105.76

TRevPAR: +8.8% to $163.71

Payroll: +4.9% to $45.42

GOPPAR: +9.1% to $59.82