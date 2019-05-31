National Tourism Authority Kiribati appoints new Chair: Kiribati is for travelers!

Danial Rochford was appointed as the inaugural Chairperson of the new National Tourism Authority in Kiribati

He said in a post on Linkedin:: “This is a massive honor and I look forward to the challenge of leading the Board at this important time. Though Kiribati is officially the sixth least visited country in the world, it has a world of opportunity. Hope to see you here soon!”

Danial Rochford is currently the General Manager of Commercial, Strategy and Operations for Air Kiribati Ltd, the national carrier of the Republic of Kiribati in the Central Pacific flying to the Solomon Islands, Australia and Tuvalu and domestically to 19 ports in Kiribati.

Over his career he has walked an extraordinarily diverse and successful path as a change manager in economic and community development, tourism and aviation sectors.. Danial is a former CEO of Whitsundays Marketing and Development Ltd as well as Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Ltd as well as Director of Tourism for one of Australia’s leading tourism attractions, the Port Arthur Historic Site. He has also held various regional economic and social development organisations including as the Manager of Economic Developemnt for the Roma Town Council, Regional Business Advisor for the Central Highlands Development Corporation and Colooloa Regional Development Bureau as well as CEO of Rural Alive and Well in Tasmania.

He is a former advisor to the Hon. Desley Boyle and Hon. Margaret Keech in the Queensland Governments as well as to the Hon. Dick Adams and Senator John Coates in the Australian Federal Government. He has consulted to Ausaid, New Zealand MFAT and other NGO’s.

Kiribati is for travellers – those who have a passion for exploring and discovering people who like an adventure off the tourist trail to places where few have been before, and people who want to understand a country – not just see it. Kiribati will challenge your view of how life should be and show you a less complicated way of living where family and community come first.

Situated in the equatorial pacific, in the east Kiribati offers world class fishing (both game and bone fishing) from Kiritimati Island. In the west is the Gilbert Group of islands, which offer amazing and unique cultural experiences. The country’s capital of Tarawa has historic sites and artefacts where one of the bloodiest battles of World War II , the Battle of Tarawa.

The Tourism Board website states: If you are visiting as part of your work, we would encourage you to explore Kiribati to experience these delights – South Tarawa should not be the only Atoll you visit when you have 33 to choose from, even the nearby North Tarawa offers a very different perspective!

www.kiribatitourism.gov.ki