Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Leaders are in Nepal

The Nepal Tourism Board under the leadership of their CEO Deepak Joshi is positioning the country as a global center for tourism resilience in Asia.

A summit ongoing in a beautiful venue in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu shows this important travel and tourism destination is going all out to host the 1st Asian Resilience Summit 2019 today. According to Facebook posts by Shradha Shrestha, manager brand and corporate partnership of the Nepal Tourism Board, there will be 7 sessions on various issues related to Tourism Resilience and Sustainability which will witness idea sharing from 40 speakers.

Nepal Tourism Board CEO Deepak Joshi is receiving Dr. Taleb Rifai, the former Secretary-General of UNWTO and the chairman of the Global Tourism Resilience Council. He is the keynote speaker at the ongoing summit.

Among the participants and speakers is the outspoken thinker behind the resilience center, HE Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. Also speaking is Dr. Taleb Rifai-former Secretary-General UNWTO, HE Xu Jing- Director, UNWTO, Dr. Mario Hardy, CEO PATA.

The first-ever Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre is hosted in Jamaica and was unveiled earlier this year at Montego Bay during the 2019 Caribbean Travel Marketplace. Malta is the Mediterranean host and Nepal s going to be the host of the Himalayan Region Tourism Resilience Center.

Nepal is celebrating its Visit Nepal 2020 year. Th Himalayan country is more and more becoming a top player in the global travel and tourism industry.

Juergen Steinmetz, president of eTN Corporation, the owner of eTurboNews is a supporting member of the Tourism Resilience Center initiative.

Dr. Peter Tarlow of safertourism.com, also part of the eTN Corporation is currently working with Jamaica on tourism safety and security issues.