Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Leaders are in Nepal

May 31, 2019
The Nepal Tourism Board under the leadership of their CEO Deepak Joshi is positioning the country as a global center for tourism resilience in Asia.

A summit ongoing in a beautiful venue in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu shows this important travel and tourism destination is going all out to host the 1st Asian Resilience Summit 2019 today. According to Facebook posts by  Shradha Shrestha, manager brand and corporate partnership of the Nepal Tourism Board, there will be  7 sessions on various issues related to Tourism Resilience and Sustainability which will witness idea sharing from 40 speakers.

Nepal Tourism Board CEO Deepak Joshi is receiving Dr. Taleb Rifai, the former  Secretary-General of  UNWTO and the chairman of the Global Tourism Resilience Council. He is the keynote speaker at the ongoing summit.

Among the participants and speakers is the outspoken thinker behind the resilience center, HE Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. Also speaking is Dr. Taleb Rifai-former Secretary-General UNWTO, HE Xu Jing- Director, UNWTO, Dr. Mario Hardy, CEO PATA.

The first-ever Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre is hosted in Jamaica and was unveiled earlier this year at Montego Bay during the 2019 Caribbean Travel Marketplace.  Malta is the Mediterranean host and Nepal s going to be the host of the Himalayan Region Tourism Resilience Center.

Nepal is celebrating its Visit Nepal 2020 year. Th Himalayan country is more and more becoming a top player in the global travel and tourism industry.

Juergen Steinmetz, president of eTN Corporation, the owner of eTurboNews is a supporting member of the Tourism Resilience Center initiative.
Dr. Peter Tarlow of safertourism.com, also part of the eTN Corporation is currently working with Jamaica on tourism safety and security issues.

Author: Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1979), beginning as a travel agent up through today as a publisher of eTurboNews (eTN), one of the world’s most influential and most-read travel and tourism publications. He is also Chairman of ICTP. His experiences include working and collaborating with various national tourism offices and non-governmental organizations, as well as private and non-profit organizations, and in planning, implementing, and quality control of a range of travel and tourism-related activities and programs, including tourism policies and legislation. His major strengths include a vast knowledge of travel and tourism from the point of view of a successful private enterprise owner, superb networking skills, strong leadership, excellent communication skills, strong team player, attention to detail, dutiful respect for compliance in all regulated environments, and advisory skills in both political and non-political arenas with respect to tourism programs, policies, and legislation. He has a thorough knowledge of current industry practices and trends and is a computer and Internet junkie.

