Goodbye travel trade show, hello AI travel festival

The world’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered luxury travel trade festival is in the works. It is a bold new event concept from Private Luxury Events (UK-based) that waves goodbye to the traditional trade show format.

At The Palm, Dubai, in February 2020, the most influential buyers and sellers in luxury travel will come together in a vibrant festival that uses technology to create an experience that is both large-scale and personal.

TFest, the world’s first luxury travel trade festival, powered by artificial intelligence is on the horizon. Combing the spirit of luxury travel with cutting edge technology, this ensures intelligent connections and perfectly matched meetings. Experience the evolution of luxury in Dubai 2020.

Bringing together the most influential buyers and sellers in luxury, TFest has been created in the knowledge that the strongest relationships are forged outside the meeting room. A free-flowing event designed to facilitate personalized collaborations and networking, this travel festival is underpinned by innovative technology, offering the ability to create real-time connections, maximize the opportunities to do business better, and leave feeling energized.

More details will follow as the event is finalized.