Global Rescue joins African Tourism Board with a simple mission

Global Rescue joined the African Tourism Board showing emphasis on their medical, security, evacuation, travel risk and crisis management services to the African continent. Global Rescue is the world’s leader for such services since its founding in 2004. Their services are delivered anywhere by their teams of critical care paramedics, physicians, nurses, and military special operations veterans.

“Global Rescue is proud to join the African Tourism Board and bring the Safe Travel Partner Program to ATB members. The STPP improves the safety and resilience of destinations by applying safe travel best practices, assets and resources. This can be used a differentiator in the marketplace by destinations that take the safety of their travelers seriously and are willing to make the investment to provide for that safety” said Global Rescue CEO and founder Dan Richards.

Celia Chase, VP Marketing added: “Our medical advisory and evacuation services include exclusive relationships with the Johns Hopkins Department of Emergency Medicine Division of Special Operations, Elite Medical Group and Partners HealthCare. Our track record has made us the chosen provider to government agencies and some of the world’s largest companies, universities, nonprofits, and tour operators. With our Destination Safe Travel Program, Global Rescue will assess, plan and operationalize a plan to improve the perception of a destination by making it a safe travel location in the minds of consumers and partners.

“Our mission is simple – to be there when it matters most.”

African Tourism Marketing Corporation chairman Juergen Steinmetz said: “We’re excited to work with Global Rescue and thank them for their investment to put the African Continent on their map. It will help to make Africa’s tourism product safer and more attractive for the American Visitor and beyond.”

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to the African region.

More on Global Rescue: www.globalrescue.com/ More on African Tourism Board www.africantourismboard.com