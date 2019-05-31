Trump slaps extra tariffs on EVERYTHING coming from Mexico over immigration

US President Donald Trump announced that he would implement a 5% tariff on all goods coming from Mexico, until illegal immigration problem is resolved.

A five percent tariff on ALL imports from Mexico will go into effect on June 10, and will gradually increase “”until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico,” Trump said.

This appears to be the “big league” announcement on the border Trump had teased earlier in the day, prior to delivering a commencement speech to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Trump said the US will start at five percent, but keep ratcheting up by another five percent every month, culminating with 25 percent beginning in October.

The decision whether to remove the tariffs will be “determined in our sole discretion and judgment,” Trump added.

This appears to be the “big league” announcement on the border Trump had teased earlier in the day, prior to delivering a commencement speech to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Trump had teased a “very dramatic” announcement about the border with Mexico.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



“No, I’m not closing the border. I’m doing something else,” he said. “And it will be my biggest statement, so far, on the border.”

After his trip to Colorado Springs, Trump tweeted a video from the US Border Patrol showing over 1,000 migrants being apprehended after crossing over from Mexico illegally, calling it the “largest group of illegal aliens ever.”