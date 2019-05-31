Visit Nepal 2020 brought two of their best to Vienna last night

Visit Nepal 2020 is the new Nepal Tourism Board Campaign that was introduced last night in the Austrian Capital Vienna. The Nepal Tourism Board under the leadership of Mr. Diwakar Bikram Rana invited Austrian travel agents and tour operators and shared some of the reason everyone from Austria should visit Nepal. Agents were surprised to learn Nepal really has a product for every traveler.

Today Nepal is inviting for breakfast at the Innside München Parkstadt Schwabing and last minute participation is still possible.

32 top agents from Vienna met with Nepal Tourism Board and a very selection of two of the best Nepal has to offer in tour operators at the Radisson Blu Park Royal Palace Hotel in Vienna.

The balance of trade with Austria for the last few years has remained unfavorable for Nepal. It means tourism is a potential factor to balance this important export for the Himalaya Republic.

Mr. Bharat Basnet manager of The Explore Nepal Group explained his company has been pioneering sustainable and responsible tourism and travel in Nepal since 1988. They offer unique and exciting adventures in some of the world’s most incredible places. Every one of their trips, tours, and activities are designed to offer an unforgettable, once in a lifetime experience that is culturally and spiritually insightful whilst holding true to our environmental and social and cultural sustainability values and responsibilities.

More than any other tour company, The Explore Nepal work hard to ensure every aspect of your stay is environmentally friendly and socially responsible whilst providing their visitors with the best that Nepali hospitality has to offer. This is eco-tourism in style and comfort.

Mr. Pawan SJB Rana of Intertours Nepal addressed travel agencies and tour operators attending in Vienna. He said his company was established in 1987 under license from the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Nepal. Our organization has qualitatively grown over the years to now employ 45 full time dedicated travel professionals who are trained to offer only the best of what our country has to offer. “We not only plan all holidays down to the minutest detail for your clients to ensure their enjoyable experiences while visiting our area, but also provide a virtual guarantee of `value for money’.”

“Our organization is well established and is counted amongst the most reliable, serious and better tour operators in Nepal. Because of the excellent reputation that we have been able to earn for ourselves during this time, we have been entrusted with business from some of the best and well-known tour operators around the world. We specialize in organizing not only short classical tour packages, but also culture study tours, incentive holidays & conferences, special interest tours, soft adventure holidays, bird-watching and wildlife safaris, white-water rafting, guided mountain treks & climbing expeditions, TV and film-shooting trips, helicopter and aircraft charters, domestic and international flight booking and ticketing, hotel accommodation reservations etc; all these arrangements we provide with absolute dedication and total reliability.

“To be able to provide all the above services with qualitative consistency we have created a sound infrastructure for ourselves. We have our own fleet of cars and latest model luxury coaches, all air-conditioned, well maintained and driven by experienced and well-trained drivers to ensure our clients’ comfort and safety. We have an excellent team of experienced and knowledgeable operations staff who escort and guide our clients. All of them are university graduates and are licensed by the Ministry of Culture & Tourism. Apart from English, all of them speak elective European languages fluently.

Fam trips to Nepal were sponsored by the attending Nepal based inbound operators The Explore Nepal : www.theexplorenepal.com/ and Intertours Nepal” www.intertours-nepal.com

For more information on Nepal visit www.theexplorenepal.com/

This morning Nepal Tourism will be in Munich inviting agents in the Bavarian capital for breakfast. There is still room to register at www.etn.travel/nepal2020