New GM appointed at Mandarin Oriential Macau

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group announced the appointment of Christian Dolenc as General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Macau. In his new position, Dolenc will oversee day-to-day hotel operations, leading the team in delivering operational excellence and innovative guest experiences.

Dolenc, a native German national, started in the hospitality industry at an early age. After receiving his Apprenticeship Diploma in Hotel and Catering Business in Munich, Germany in 2001, he underwent a range of placements in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Germany.

Dolenc was appointed Assistant Front Office Manager at The Peninsula, Hong Kong in 2008 and in 2010, joined Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong as Front Office Manager. In 2012, he transferred to Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta to take on the role of Director of Rooms before relocating back to Hong Kong as Hotel Manager of The Excelsior, Hong Kong in 2016. Most recently, Dolenc was Hotel Manager of The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



“I am delighted to be joining the Mandarin Oriental, Macau team and look forward to working with my energetic and dynamic colleagues, continuing to elevate the luxury hotel experience and service standards in this ever-evolving dynamic city,” said Dolenc.

A Master of Business Administration in International Hospitality and Service Industries Management by Glion Institute of Higher Education graduate, he also holds a Certificate from the Executive Education Program awarded by EHL Lausanne, Switzerland and Cornell University, Ithaca, New York.

Christian is married with two children, speaks fluent German, English and conversational Cantonese and in his leisure time enjoys traveling, contemporary music and plays the saxophone.