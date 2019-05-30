Seychelles Tourism Board and its partners meet premium Tour Operators in China

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) organized the first-ever joint high-end sales call in China from the May 6-14, 2019.

The delegation headed by STB representative on the Chinese soil, Jean-Luc Lai Lam comprised of local partners including representatives from Four Seasons Seychelles, Four Seasons Desroches Island, Maia Luxury Resort and Banyan Tree Seychelles.

The group visited high-end travel agents in China such as bespoke travel agencies, premium tour operators and OTA in Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Commenting about this exclusive meeting initiative on the Chinese market, Mr. Jean-Luc Lai-Lam, Regional Director of Seychelles Tourism Board stated that the sales call provided a platform in China for Seychelles trade partners to interact with high-end travel agents and tour operators.

He further mentioned that the meeting between the Chinese operators and the representatives from Seychelles was an opportunity to introduce and strengthen the unique selling points of the destination and luxury properties in the Seychelles for the more affluent trade partners in China.

“Our high-end sales call is a key element of our promotional program in China – providing our tourism partners from Seychelles with a platform to influence and educate the Chinese travel trade on all that the island of Seychelles has to offer and more importantly, to encourage them to bring more Chinese travelers to our islands. This has already proved beneficial to the destination, with more high-end bookings coming in through the different agents that were present,” said Mr. Lai Lam.