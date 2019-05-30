Centara kicks off 36th anniversary with epic 36-day global celebration

Centara Hotels & Resorts , Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is marking its 36th anniversary milestone with a 36-day worldwide customer-focused celebration tied to the company’s 1983 founding. On this occasion, it also marks the 36th anniversary of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, the first hotel of the group, together with the 10th anniversary of Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld and Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.

Thirty-six years ago, Thailand’s first shopping centre mega-mall development, Central Plaza, rose from a suburban construction site on Bangkok’s Ladprao Road, complete with a brand new 5-star hotel that launched the Central Group’s hotel business with one of the Group’s largest investment commitments.

From its first hotel in Ladprao, Centara has grown and prospered. Today, 70 Centara properties with six distinctive brands are operational or under development across 12 countries, and the company is well on its way to doubling its global portfolio by 2022.

Centara will kick off the 36th anniversary celebration by rolling out a series of enticing offers, attractive promotions and lucky draws on 3rd June 2019, all featuring a special “36” theme. Guests should look out for the following limited-time deals:

Every Third Night with Discount – For 36 days (3rd June to 9th July 2019), travellers will be able to stay with Centara at a discounted price. Under this amazing offer, guests who book a minimum three-night stay at any Centara hotel or resort worldwide – including five-star Centara Grand resorts in Thailand and the Maldives – will be able to pay a discounted price for their third night.

Lucky Stay E-Voucher – For seven days from 14th to 20th June 2019, guests will be able to book rooms at selected Centara hotels for one set price and enjoy sublime stays with a higher value. This generous offer is valid for room nights worth more than THB 4,500 and available for stays taken up until 31st October 2019.

Cash Bonus Spending Credit – The 36th anniversary celebrations will make your Centara stays even more rewarding this summer. Guests who purchase a stored value credit of THB 3,600 between 21st and 27th June will see its value instantly boosted. Use the credit to pay for spa treatments, hotel dining and much more.

LINE Coupons: Exclusive Deals – Sip, snack or feast for less with a series of tantalising weekly coupons. For 36 days (3rd June to 9thJuly), Centara will reveal a series of fantastic F&B deals on LINE, the social media app. Grab a coffee, bakery and other snacks, or a relaxing 40-minute massage at spa Cenvaree for a lesser price.

10 Year Travel in Style Challenge: Photo Competition – Compete in the 10 Year Travel in Style Challenge with Centara, or the 36 Year Challenge if you dare. Guests who post their “now and then” throwback travel photos and use hashtag #36CentaraThrowback could win one of 36 prizes, including one grand prize — a sensational five-night holiday at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, including transfers.

Exclusive Privilege for Centara The1 – Our Photo Challenge is twice as enticing for members of Centara The1. All Centara The1 member prize winners will also receive 3,600 Centara The1 points, on top of their main prize. To help our winners make the most of their points, Centara will be offering free night redemptions for just 6,363 points at select hotels for a limited time.

And that’s not all. Guests who stay with Centara during the 36-day anniversary period will be offered the chance to enter a Check-In Lucky Draw. Guests can win on-the-spot prizes including spa treatments, bottles of wine, celebratory cakes, special discounts and more.

Since it first entered the hospitality industry 36 years ago, Centara has developed a strong reputation for blending gracious Thai-style hospitality with world-class accommodation and exceptional amenities. Now, with an expanded collection of innovative brands, Centara is aiming to write the next exciting chapter in our history, with the goal of doubling our global portfolio by 2022.

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit http://36.centarahotels.com

