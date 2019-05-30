Disneyland unveils Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

A ceremony was held in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California to unveil Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the largest and most technologically advanced single-themed land expansion ever in a Disney park.

The new land is set to open to the general public at Disneyland Park in Anaheim on May 31, and also at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Aug. 29.

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is absolutely amazing and we are thrilled to finally share it with the world,” said Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, at the ceremony.

Iger was joined by Star Wars icons including George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams in front of the Millennium Falcon, a fictional starship in the Star Wars franchise.

Visitors will be transported to a galaxy far away in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, on a journey to Batuu, the newest location in a story that began in 1977 with the first Star Wars film.

They will become part of the story as they sample galactic food and beverages, enter an intriguing collection of merchant shops and take the controls of the Millennium Falcon.