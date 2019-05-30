South African Airways and Alaska Airlines launch new interline agreement

South African Airways (SAA), the national carrier of South Africa and Alaska Airlines, the fifth largest airline in the United States, announced today that they have established a new interline partnership, which provides new and convenient flight options for both SAA and Alaska’s customers traveling between North America and Africa. With immediate effect, customers will be able to purchase a single itinerary for travel on flights of both carriers in one simple transaction and enjoy connections via New York-John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport between Alaska Airlines’ expansive North American network and over 75 destinations in Africa served by SAA and its regional partners. SAA and Alaska Airlines will now offer more options for travel between destinations throughout Africa and key markets on the west coast of the U.S. including; Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland.

This new relationship will offer increased convenience to customers by allowing travel on one single electronic ticket and through interline baggage transfer upon check-in with either SAA or Alaska Airlines in the U.S. or Africa. New York-John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington-Dulles airports are SAA’s North American gateways to Africa, and the new interline partnership with Alaska Airlines will provide connections and a smooth travel experience for travelers during their entire journey.

Alaska prides itself on delivering low fares with great value and genuine, caring service. Onboard, guests can enjoy food and drinks crafted with a range of refreshing, bright flavors inspired by West Coast ingredients. With Alaska’s inflight entertainment, flyers can watch more than 500 movies and TV shows – all for free on their own devices, and enjoy free texting while in the air.

“This interline partnership will enable SAA and Alaska Airlines to expand their route networks to provide some of the quickest and most convenient connections between many west coast U.S. cities and some truly amazing destinations throughout Africa,” said Todd Neuman, executive vice president-North America for South African Airways. “Customers on both airlines will enjoy SAA’s renowned South African hospitality and Alaska’s warm and gracious service throughout their journey from two award-winning airlines.”