Strong earthquake rocks El Salvador

A powerful earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6, has hit off the coast of El Salvador. The quake sent frightened residents running out of their homes in the predawn hours.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was about 17 miles south-southeast of La Libertad, a suburb of the regional capital, Santa Tecla. The depth was 40 miles.

The earthquake was felt strongly in the capital, San Salvador, on Thursday morning. People left their homes with flashlights, and power was knocked out in at least some areas.

The strong earthquake was also felt in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Mexico.

