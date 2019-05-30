Egyptian President orders tourist attractions’ upgrades to “reflect history and civilization of Egypt”

Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi ordered upgrading tourist attractions nationwide, in a way that reflects the history and civilization of the country.

This happened during the Sisi’s meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani, according to presidential spokesman Bassam Radi.

During the meeting, President Sisi referred to the plan to transfer royal mummies from Tahrir’s Egyptian Museum to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo’s Ein as-Seirah, affirming the importance to highlight such event in a suitable way that befits the ancient heritage of Egypt.

Renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass earlier revealed that the mummies will be transferred to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in a great parade on June 15.

The mummies are for acclaimed ancient Egyptian kings Amenhotep I, Thutmose I, Thutmose II, Thutmose II , Ramses I, , Ramses II, Ramses III, among others.

Anani reviewed the latest updates concerning the recent archaeological discoveries and discussed his ministry’s efforts to restore the Egyptian antiquities smuggled abroad. He also referred to the Egyptian exhibitions organized in other countries including the temporary exhibition “King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh” in Paris that inaugurated in May to display the treasures of Pharaonic King Tutankhamun.

He also informed the president of the updates of the projects implemented by the ministry including upgrading the Giza Plateau, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, and Baron Empain Palace in Cairo’s Heliopolis.

Also, the minister reviewed the efforts to upgrade a number of museums nationwide including Mohamed Ali Palace in Shubra, the Eliyahu Hanavi Synagogue in Alexandria, and museums in Kafr al-Sheikh and Tanta.