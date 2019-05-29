20 people killed, 31 injured in fiery Mexico bus crash

A crash involving a bus and a tractor-trailer in Mexico’s eastern state of Veracruz on Wednesday left 20 people dead, the local government said.

The bus was traveling from Mexico City to Tuxtla Gutierrez in the southern state of Chiapas when the accident occurred.

“Civil Protection informed us that 20 people burned to death at the scene of the accident and another 31 were taken to hospital,” said German Arena, a spokesman for the municipality of Maltrata, where the accident occurred.

Both vehicles were westbound when they apparently collided in a mountainous area known as Cumbres de Maltrata.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

In April 2006, a bus carrying religious pilgrims ran off the highway in the same area and down a steep ravine killing 65.