Seven tourists drown as Danube sightseeing boat collides with another ship, sinks in Budapest

A tourist boat with dozens of people on board has collided with another vessel and capsized on the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary.

There were at least 34 people on board, including passengers and crew, at the time of the accident on Wednesday evening, which happened near the iconic Hungarian parliament building in the center of the city.

Rescue crews, including a fire department’s boat, are on the scene. Some of the people have already been rescued while the search for others continues.

According to reports, the boat called the ‘Mermaid’ capsized after being hit by another tourist vessel.

At least seven people are confirmed to have drowned and 19 have been rescued, the Interior Ministry said according to local media reports. Search for the others continues.

The ship sank shortly after 10 pm local time, the spokesperson for the ship operator told the web portal Index, confirming that 32 passengers and 2 crew members were on board ‘Mermaid’ at the time of the accident.