Hamburg hosts 2019 Rotary International Convention

Over the coming days, Hamburg/Germany will be transformed into “Rotary City” as more than 25,000 Rotary members from around the globe will be getting together in Hamburg from 1 to 5 June for the annual international meeting. The event is considered to be one of the most prestigious and international congresses worldwide and touches the hearts not only of the Rotary community, but also that of the host city and its residents.

The Rotary international convention is colourful, diverse, and cosmopolitan. In keeping with the tagline “Capture the moment,” Rotary members attending the Hamburg convention will initiate projects, engage in exchange, and work together for a better world.

“Hamburg is known as the gateway to the world, and with 25,000 people from 170 countries expected to attend our convention, Rotary is excited to bring the world to Hamburg,” said Rotary President Barry Rassin. “We are looking forward to introducing the city to our members from abroad and familiarizing the community with local Rotary members who take action to make the world a better place.”

In addition to the convention in the exhibition halls of Hamburg-Messe, Rotary members will be able to also enjoy a comprehensive supporting programme in Hamburg – including bicycle-tours, an opening party at the Chamber of Commerce, a sailing trip on the Alster-Lake as well as exclusive Rotary concerts in the Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg’s iconic new concert hall. Attendees of the convention will be able to immerse themselves in a truly European music city and experience one of the most exciting culinary hotspots in Germany, countless maritime tourist attractions, a legendary nightlife scene, plenty of culture, as well as vibrant startup and media scenes.

What is more, Hamburg’s locals will be able to get in touch with the Rotary community as the organization’s members will be present at some of the city’s most prominent venues, with information stands and events providing insights into the various projects.