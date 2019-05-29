Pride Month continues in the heart of the Mediterranean with Malta Pride Week

What better place to celebrate Pride than in Malta, the No.1 European LGBTQ+ travel destination? Malta has been awarded an outstanding 90% in recognition of the laws, policies and lifestyles of the LGBTQ+ community out of a total of 49 European Countries. Since Pride Month is just around the corner, it’s time to continue the momentum and start planning for the famous Malta Pride Week. With over 15 events planned, LGBTQ+ travelers will be sure to have an amazing time.

Malta Pride week has a week full of events in every category including fashion, art, film and sports.

Fashion Night – September 6

– September 6 Drag Lip Sync Battle – September 7

– September 7 Gbejniet Frisky (Pride in Gozo) – September 7

– September 7 WomenSpace – September 7

– September 7 Drag Lip Sync Battle – September

– September Pride Boat Party – September 8

– September 8 LGBTQ+ Community Discussion – September 9

– September 9 Film Night – September 10

– September 10 Malta Pride Soccer Tournament – September 11

– September 11 Orpheum Cabaret – September 12

– September 12 Tats for Pride Fundraiser – September 12

– September 12 Opening Pride Party – September 13

– September 13 Human Rights Conference – September 13

– September 13 Pride March – September 14

– September 14 Malta Pride Concert – September 14

– September 14 Pride After Party – September 14

– September 14 Queer Open Mic Night – September 15

For more information on Pride Week Events, visit:

https://www.gaymalta.com/prideweekevents2019

Michelle Buttigieg, North American Representative for the Malta Tourism Authority, said: “Malta has once again been showcased as the number one destination for LGBTQ travelers in Europe. The Maltese, known for their warm Mediterranean hospitality, welcome all visitors including the LGBTQ travelers. Malta is especially attractive to the LGBTQ travelers because in addition to its 7000 years of history, it is known for its diverse culinary experiences, beaches, water sports and great nightlife.”

For more information, visit: www.visitmalta.com, http://www.visitmalta.com/en/isle-of-mtv

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. www.visitmalta.com