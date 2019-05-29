Seychelles among Best Honeymoon Destinations 2019 in Spain

It is in a special ceremony held in Madrid earlier this May, that Grandvoyage.com travel agency delivered their awards to the best tourist destinations of 2019, which featured Seychelles nominated as best honeymoon destination.

For this first edition were selected four categories: Best big trip; Best emerging destination; Best honeymoon destination and Best resort, with six nominees per category.

A total of 11 countries were represented at the ceremony, which was attended by representatives and ambassadors of the different countries nominated, Seychelles was represented by the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) Senior Marketing Executive based in Madrid, Gonzalez LLinás.

During the event, the cultural and tourist wealth of the different destinations were highlighted and each countries efforts for offering quality experience to travellers were rewarded.

The aspiration of GrandVoyage.com has been to focus on the demands of the traveller and as such ranking of this first edition has been a joint selection of the traveller’s choice and the jury votes.

The jury members consisted of prominent travel trade specialists including Pepa García- travel journalist, coordinator of Etheria Magazine and PhD Tourism Journalism, Álvaro Laforet- traveller, journalist and photographer collaborator in The New York Times, El Periódico, El Economista y Cope, Carol Peña (Miss Hedwig)- travel influencer. Oliver Vegas (Ovunno) – travel and lifestyle photographer and Arvin Abarca- CEO of Grandvoyage.com travel agency.

Seychelles landed the runner-up position, in the Best Honeymoon Destination category as it followed the Maldives and preceded Bali. The category also included Cuba, Thailand and Kenya and Tanzania, which reached the final round.

Speaking of latest achievement for the destination, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, STB Regional Director for Europe mentioned that this award reflects the hard work put by the STB team to sell Seychelles as a destination and the efforts of the tourism trade partners in Seychelles to uphold the promise of paradise.

“It remains a great opportunity for Seychelles as a destination to be placed on big platforms as Grandvoyage.com. This award not only confirms the jury’s impression of the destination but also our visitor’s endorsement that Seychelles is one of the best destinations there is in the world,” said Mrs. Willemin.

Formed in 2012 by Arvin Abarca, Grandvoyage.com aims at providing continuity to this platform to guide travellers on the best Great Travel destinations, as well as facilitate the process with personalized packages and recommendations through experts in each of the Destinations. At present has more than 15,000 satisfied travellers who endorse the brand as the largest online specialist in large trips in Spain.