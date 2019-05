Crestline Hotels & Resorts names new Executive Vice President, CFO & CIO

James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, announces the appointment of Edward Hoganson as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer for the Company. Ed rejoins Crestline from Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc. (HIT) where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

“Ed was an integral part of Crestline’s growth and success from its early days through 2014, when he accepted the position with HIT,” said Carroll. “We are excited to welcome Ed back at this very pivotal time in our growth. Ed will lead our team as we embark on an aggressive strategy to support the Company’s recently announced $300M investment fund targeting the acquisition of, and investment in, hotels throughout the U.S. and growing Crestline’s best-in-class management business.”

Mr. Hoganson is a dynamic team builder with more than 20 years of financial and hospitality industry management experience. In his new position Ed will lead the business development team as well as the Corporate Treasury/Finance team as he works closely with the Company’s leadership group. Ed began his career with Deloitte & Touche before joining Marriott International where he held various finance positions. He earned his undergraduate degree from Yale University, an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School, and a Masters in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania. He has served as an affiliate faculty member at George Mason University and Georgetown University, lecturing on hospitality finance.