2019’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations in US named

With summer arriving and 52% of Americans reporting having unused vacation days last year, 2019 Best & Worst Cities for Staycations report was released today.

To identify the best spots for staying local, travel experts compared more than 180 cities across 43 key indicators of a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation. The data ranges from movie and bowling costs to spas and wellness centers per capita to cost of house-cleaning services.

Best Cities for Staycations Worst Cities for Staycations

1 Honolulu, HI 173 Jersey City, NJ

2 Orlando, FL 174 Lewiston, ME

3 Chicago, IL 175 Aurora, IL

4 San Diego, CA 176 Santa Ana, CA

5 Portland, OR 177 Pearl City, HI

6 Charleston, SC 178 Irving, TX

7 Seattle, WA 179 Bridgeport, CT

8 Fort Lauderdale, FL 180 Yonkers, NY

9 Tampa, FL 181 Oxnard, CA

10 San Francisco, CA 182 Chula Vista, CA

Best vs. Worst

• Orlando, Florida, has the most zoos & aquariums (per square root of population), 0.0135, 45 times more than in New York, the city with the fewest at 0.0003.

• Portland, Maine has the most parks (per square root of population), 1.2931, 21 times more than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the fewest at 0.0616.

• Honolulu has the most tennis courts (per square root of population), 0.3495, 24.1 times more than in Gilbert, Arizona, the city with the fewest at 0.0145.

• North Las Vegas, Nevada, has the lowest cost of house-cleaning services, $73, 7.1 times less expensive than in St. Paul, Minnesota, the city with the highest at $518.