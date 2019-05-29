A short tourist season is saving the Ladakh environment

Ladakh, in Jammu and Kashmir in India, is perhaps one of the few places with many attractions, natural and man-made, which have not yet been inundated by the flow of tourists, both domestic and international.

Clearly, the mighty Himalayas and the majestic monasteries are a major draw, along with culture, but what has been a saving grace, if you call it that, is the short tourist season, which limits the influx of visitors and thus saves or curbs the harm to the environment and local heritage.

In fact, the locals favor high air fares, so that the spread of arrivals is limited.

Ecology and home stays are in focus as is the focus on sustainability and concern for the eco-system. To this end, several tented camps come up during the season, with some offering basic amenities, while others cater to the comforts and luxury of the guests, often referred to as glamping.

One such venture is the TUTC, The Ultimate Travelling Camps, in Leh and Nubra, which are open from May 15 to the end of September and are designed to be serviced camps. The focus is on local flavor along with plush facilities that include a yoga spa and peace – nothing is left to chance here.

Such seasonal camps are also available in other parts of India. The recent Kumbh mela on the Ganga in Prayagraj is an example, where several people did the bookings for the Ladakh set-up.

Glamping – luxury camping – has acquired a new meaning in the country, and tourists will enjoy the luxury of communing with nature while all their accommodation desires are fulfilled.