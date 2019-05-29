Chinese border officials to start checking content of tourists’ smartphones

Russian Consulate General in Guangzhou warned Russian tourists about tightening control when entering China. Travelers may be asked to show the content of their smartphones.

It clarifies that when a transit flight goes through China’s international airports, migration services can check travelers. Employees of the service will conduct individual interviews, as well as checking the content of mobile phones of tourists: video and photo materials, electronic documents, correspondence in WhatsApp, Viber and other instant messengers.

If the Chinese border guards establish the ‘discrepancy between the visa and the real purpose of entry’, the tourist will be denied this right. Then the traveler will be sent to an isolated room, where no consular officials or airline representatives will be allowed. The person will be held there until the nearest return flight to the country of origin.

