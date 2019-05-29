Hard Rock International honors legendary Freddie Mercury

Hard Rock International announced a continuation of its partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust, a UK charity created in memory of Freddie Mercury by Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor together with their manager Jim Beach to support the global fight against HIV/AIDS, that includes a series of collaborative initiatives taking place from June through December 2019. As The Mercury Phoenix Trust brings together Freddie Mercury’s legendary passion for music and social purpose, so too does Hard Rock. The iconic restaurant and entertainment brand was founded on the mottos, “Love All – Serve All,” “Take Time to Be Kind,” “Save the Planet” and “All is One,” and honors its commitment to serve people and the planet through its partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust.

As part of the partnership, The Hard Rock Heals Foundation – Hard Rock’s charitable arm – will donate a portion of proceeds from co-branded activations and Freddie Mercury inspired merchandise such as collectible tees and tote bags to The Mercury Phoenix Trust in support of the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“The Mercury Phoenix Trust has been a valued partner of Hard Rock’s for nearly a decade, and we are excited to continue the partnership in 2019 starting with an exciting collection of co-branded merchandise launching in June during Pride Month with proceeds benefiting the foundation,” said Edward Deutscher, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and eCommerce at Hard Rock International. “Our new Pride merchandise collection is inspired by Freddie Mercury and provides a unique opportunity to celebrate equality and raise awareness and funds for The Mercury Phoenix Trust, while embracing Hard Rock’s All is One mantra alongside the LGBTQ+ community.”

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



To honor Freddie Mercury and Queen, Hard Rock Cafe locations around the U.S. will host various Queen-themed activations from July through August in celebration of Queen + Adam Lambert’s sold out North American tour taking place this summer.

“Hard Rock’s ongoing support of The Mercury Phoenix Trust’s mission has been invaluable, and we cherish the partnership that continues to strengthen year over year between their iconic brand and our foundation,” said Mercury Phoenix Trust trustee and Queen’s manager, Jim Beach.

As a loyal partner since 2013, The Hard Rock Heals Foundation has donated proceeds from its annual Freddie for a Day celebrations to The Mercury Phoenix Trust. This year, Hard Rock will further its support for the foundation by extending the annual tradition to Freddie for a Week – a week-long, fundraising celebration taking place this September. Fans will be able to participate in Freddie for a Week celebrations at Hard Rock properties around the world and support The Mercury Phoenix Trust by purchasing limited-edition Freddie Mercury pins and popular Freddie-inspired mustaches.