Art Cities Exchange 2019 to welcome leisure, luxury and MICE industry players

Art Cities Exchange (ACE) 2019 will see the presence of 90 international buyers from the leisure, luxury, and MICE sectors from Europe, the USA, Canada, South America, the UAE, and Asia, who will meet sellers from all over Italy representing 4- and 5-star hotels and chains, luxury resorts, DMCs, travel agencies, tour operators, and tourist consortia.

The twenty-first edition of ACE will be held on November 11 and 12, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Rome – St. Peter’s and was presented at Federalberghi Rome. The return of the historic Federalberghi Rome event, organized and realized from Comitel & Partners, was greeted by the presence of the Councilor for Economic Development, Tourism and Labor of Rome Capital, Carlo Cafarotti; of the Councilor for Tourism and Equal Opportunities of the Lazio Region, Lorenza Bonaccorsi, of the President of Federalberghi Rome, Giuseppe Roscioli; and of Piergiorgio Togni of Comitel & Partners.

Approximately 3,500 business meetings are in the process of being scheduled through the opening of an online networking platform, through which participants may select the operator to meet by first viewing the profile in order to optimize each session based on their mutual interests.

Promoted by Roma Capitale, Lazio Region, Trentino, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Art Cities Exchange will end with a post-tour in Tuscia, after offering its participants, as a corollary of the work, a visit from some of the main cultural sites and the most important structures dedicated to the Rome congress.

The meeting to present the event was the occasion for Councilor Cafarotti to illustrate the actions taken by Roma Capitale to attract quality tourist flows, also in view of Futouroma, the path taken towards the development of the strategic tourism plan for Rome, while Councilor Bonaccorsi emphasized, among the strategic actions of the new 3-year Tourism Plan of the Region, the importance of sustainable tourism and the enhancement of the great heritage of art, nature, and culture preserved in the Villages of Lazio.

GOT NEWS? click here possible to reach millions worldwide

Google News, Bing News, Yahoo News, 200+ publications



“Our commitment,” said Bonaccorsi, “is to put the forces of the public and private into a system for the promotion of the territories and the improvement of the quality of reception.”

Satisfaction was expressed by the President of Federalberghi Rome, Giuseppe Roscioli, when he said: “To have arrived at the twenty-first edition of the Art Cities Exchange is a pride for our Association that has conceived it and has always believed in it. Rome tourism needs events and moments of meeting to develop its potential, especially in the cultural and congress sectors.”