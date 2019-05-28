Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok announces new General Manager

Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, the innovative new health retreat in downtown Bangkok, has announced the appointment of Bruno Huber as its new General Manager.

A stunning sanctuary in the heart of Bangkok, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok is directly connected to the BDMS Wellness Clinic and surrounded by the city’s top downtown attractions.

Leading the hotel will be Bruno Huber, a highly-skilled Swiss hotelier with three decades of management experience. Mr Huber is one of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts’ longest-serving executives, having spent more than 15 years with the group. He joined Mövenpick in 2003 as GM of Mövenpick Resort El Quseir Red Sea in Egypt, and went on to successfully manage a series of Mövenpick properties across the Middle East and Asia Pacific. He also served as the group’s Vice President Operations – Asia.

Most recently, Mr Huber was GM of Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh and Director of Operations for Vietnam. He also has a deep knowledge of Thai culture and hospitality; having first arrived in the kingdom in 1987, he has managed high-end hotels in several destination across Thailand, including Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui and Chiang Rai.

“Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok is one of the most compelling new hotels in Asia. Its focus on health is perfectly in tune with modern tourism and lifestyle trends, while its prime location puts guests on the doorstep of the city’s downtown attractions. The resort is also nestled in one of Bangkok’s first Western-styled gardens, which covers 1.2 acres and features shady centuries-old trees. This makes it an incredibly exciting resort to manage and I look forward to working with our entire team to bring outstanding international hospitality and holistic wellness experiences to our guests,” Mr Huber commented.

Perfectly positioned in Bangkok’s vibrant Sukhumvit district, just a short stroll from Ploenchit BTS skytrain station, Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok is within close proximity of the city’s most prestigious shopping centers and other attractions. While it commands a prime central location, the hotel’s landscaped gardens provide a soothing and secluded ambience.